State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 900 Shares of Msci Inc (MSCI)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter worth $138,000,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,593,000 after acquiring an additional 247,304 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 658.4% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 251,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,833,000 after acquiring an additional 218,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,243,000 after acquiring an additional 178,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter worth $23,639,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley set a $216.00 price target on Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Msci to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $188.00 target price on Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

Msci stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $230.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.48 million. Msci had a return on equity of 813.48% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

