State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.18 Million Position in Regency Centers Corp (REG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,828,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,906,000 after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 357.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 416,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 325,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $168,451.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Palmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $972,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,525. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup set a $75.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

NYSE REG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,611. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $286.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

