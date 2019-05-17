ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $14.78 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,056 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,070,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 949,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,538. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

