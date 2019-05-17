Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Macquarie set a $81.00 target price on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.64. 803,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,901. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $42,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Villa sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $204,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 668,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,331,000 after purchasing an additional 48,328 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,159.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 501,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 461,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 496.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

