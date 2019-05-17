Spirent Communications’ (SPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target (up from GBX 125 ($1.63)) on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 152 ($1.99) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 166.67 ($2.18).

Shares of Spirent Communications stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 159 ($2.08). 453,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.92 million and a PE ratio of 17.67. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 110.40 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 169 ($2.21).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.34. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson bought 166 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £250.66 ($327.53). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson sold 25,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £39,497.10 ($51,609.96). Insiders have purchased a total of 510 shares of company stock worth $75,082 over the last ninety days.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

