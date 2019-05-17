SPINDLE (SPD) Market Capitalization Hits $4.35 Million

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $24.68 and $24.43. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $34,034.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.01864064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00055763 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00385815 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012795 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011421 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005984 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,149,529,276 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.68, $5.60, $10.39, $51.55, $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $32.15, $33.94, $20.33 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.