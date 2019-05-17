Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 53,200 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3,809.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,691,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,317 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 14,392,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after buying an additional 1,697,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $61,212,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,695,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,211,000 after buying an additional 1,196,155 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14,036.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,039,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after buying an additional 1,032,225 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. 56,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,634. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 17.91%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $770,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,050.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $2,599,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,873,182.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,019 shares of company stock worth $13,764,828 in the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

