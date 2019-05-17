Spark Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN)

Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 79.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 822,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,000 shares during the quarter. Bloomin’ Brands accounts for 0.8% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 301,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 765,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 893,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,808,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,681,000 after acquiring an additional 404,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 65,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,309,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,325,196.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,230,542.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 17,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.30. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.16.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 124.00% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. William Blair upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

