Spark Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 717,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for about 1.0% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $21,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,183,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,820,000 after buying an additional 766,461 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 26,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,819,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of KL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,442. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of -0.36. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.33 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.82%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

