South Dakota Investment Council Buys New Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 282.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,545,000 after buying an additional 240,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 28,849 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 78.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 281.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 200,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 63.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $55.98 on Friday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Medpace had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 7,946 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $460,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 12,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,153.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,983 shares of company stock worth $2,661,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

