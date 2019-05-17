Solid Biosciences Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.67) Per Share (SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will earn ($1.67) per share for the year. Svb Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.22).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84. The company has a market cap of $209.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Juan Andrey Zarur sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $4,446,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

