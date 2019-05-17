Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.89 million, a PE ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.33. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 71.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 71.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 605,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

