SM Energy Co (SM) Stake Lifted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,410 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

SM stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 37,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 516.67 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SM Energy Co has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $33.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.25 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In other SM Energy news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,503.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SM Energy Co (SM) Stake Lifted by Systematic Financial Management LP” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/sm-energy-co-sm-stake-lifted-by-systematic-financial-management-lp.html.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.