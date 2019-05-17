Signatum Market Cap Reaches $47,278.00 (SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Signatum has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar. Signatum has a total market capitalization of $47,278.00 and $7.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signatum coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018637 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027403 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039386 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.02290747 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Signatum (SIGT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Signatum is signatum.org

Signatum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signatum using one of the exchanges listed above.

