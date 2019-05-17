SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 61,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 31,827 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $628.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 94.59%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $126,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 6,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $412,539.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,112.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,682. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

