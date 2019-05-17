Serco Group (SRP) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 114 ($1.49) to GBX 129 ($1.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Serco Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 125.50 ($1.64).

LON SRP opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 138.30 ($1.81).

In other news, insider David Eveleigh sold 18,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £23,286.25 ($30,427.61). Also, insider Roy A. Gardner purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £64,500 ($84,280.67).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

