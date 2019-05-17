Sentinel (SENT) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $20,724.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000138 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

