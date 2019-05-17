Semux (SEM) Hits Market Cap of $2.63 Million

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Semux has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $78,632.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003395 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 10,624,944 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

