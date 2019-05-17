Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Second Sight Medical Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EYES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,064. The stock has a market cap of $109.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.30. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 497.18% and a negative return on equity of 761.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,837 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.31% of Second Sight Medical Products worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. It focuses on developing new technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company is developing the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, or forms of cancer and trauma.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Second Sight Medical Products (EYES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.