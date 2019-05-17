Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Cut to Market Perform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
SHIP stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $16.35.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.
