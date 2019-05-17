Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Cut to Market Perform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

SHIP stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($1.64). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

