SCRL Price Hits $0.0956 on Exchanges (SCRL)

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One SCRL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00001310 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, IDAX and LATOKEN. During the last week, SCRL has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SCRL has a market capitalization of $18.39 million and approximately $694,678.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00353395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00822091 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00154097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005028 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SCRL Profile

SCRL’s genesis date was April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,389,931 tokens. The official website for SCRL is www.scroll.network . SCRL’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll

SCRL Token Trading

SCRL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRL using one of the exchanges listed above.

