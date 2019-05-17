Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $44.39 Million Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. Dunkin Brands Group accounts for about 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $44,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,659,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $491,126,000 after buying an additional 406,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,317,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,415,000 after purchasing an additional 207,003 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,328,000 after purchasing an additional 93,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, COO Scott Murphy sold 29,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,213,617.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,882 shares in the company, valued at $885,327.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 41,380 shares of company stock worth $3,083,407 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. OTR Global cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.05.

DNKN traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $75.25. 4,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,697. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $77.50.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

