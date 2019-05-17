SAP (SAP) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €115.22 ($133.97).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €116.08 ($134.98) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.54. SAP has a 52-week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52-week high of €117.08 ($136.14).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

