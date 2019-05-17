Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 170 Shares of Xylem Inc (XYL)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 51,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,468,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.93.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 8,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $627,379.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,440.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tomas Brannemo sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $196,706.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,688.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,327. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $84.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

