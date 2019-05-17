Safestyle UK (SFE) Price Target Cut to GBX 105 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON SFE traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 78.80 ($1.03). 20,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,212. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89. Safestyle UK has a 12 month low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.30 ($1.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

