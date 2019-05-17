RWE (RWE) Given a €28.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €28.50 ($33.14) price target from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €23.60 ($27.44) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.76 ($28.79).

FRA:RWE opened at €23.40 ($27.21) on Friday. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

