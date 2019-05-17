Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.20.

RY stock opened at C$105.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$2.19. The firm had revenue of C$11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.61999942495645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total value of C$94,377.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at C$151,411.37. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.65, for a total value of C$839,492.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$596,965.78. Insiders sold 38,895 shares of company stock worth $4,015,255 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

