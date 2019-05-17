Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.20.
RY stock opened at C$105.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.91.
In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total value of C$94,377.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at C$151,411.37. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.65, for a total value of C$839,492.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$596,965.78. Insiders sold 38,895 shares of company stock worth $4,015,255 in the last 90 days.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
Featured Article: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.