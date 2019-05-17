Royal Bank of Canada Raises Yellow Pages (Y) Price Target to C$10.00

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,069. The company has a market cap of $194.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2.84. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$10.73.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.52 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Yellow Pages will post 0.839999960586512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.