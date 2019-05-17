Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.22 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 33.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,250 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 84,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,824,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 569,942 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,019,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,391,000 after purchasing an additional 157,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE JEF opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.36. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $25.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-has-5-22-million-stake-in-jefferies-financial-group-inc-jef.html.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.