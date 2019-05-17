Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.84 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $128.46 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $175.42. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Standpoint Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.91.

In other news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $3,981,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,237 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,917.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul I. Mcdonnell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $1,318,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,773.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,190 shares of company stock valued at $17,028,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

