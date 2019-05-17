RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Raised to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Co

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $879,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

