Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 166.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,747 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,955 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth $27,709,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,250,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after acquiring an additional 560,600 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth $22,906,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth $15,592,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,487,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $459,935,000 after acquiring an additional 211,584 shares in the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIO opened at $59.78 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.806 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 71.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

