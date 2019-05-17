Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Investec lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 32,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.96. 3,276,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.806 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.01%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

