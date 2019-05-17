Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. Ribbon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Mathy acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $96,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 12.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

