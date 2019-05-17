Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,088 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 170.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PS Business Parks by 16.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 10.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PS Business Parks news, COO John W. Petersen sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $261,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $390,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,415 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSB opened at $159.21 on Friday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1 year low of $115.76 and a 1 year high of $159.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.51.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $107.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on PS Business Parks from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

