Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.87 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 62.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 96.85% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $3,607,523.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,840,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,279,629.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.87 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/rhumbline-advisers-has-12-87-million-position-in-sirius-xm-holdings-inc-siri.html.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.