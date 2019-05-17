Reviewing Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) & Advantest (ATEYY)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

91.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lattice Semiconductor does not pay a dividend. Advantest pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor -3.25% 15.47% 6.32% Advantest 20.18% 32.14% 19.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lattice Semiconductor and Advantest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 1 5 0 2.83 Advantest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $11.43, indicating a potential downside of 14.90%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Advantest.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Advantest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $398.80 million 4.42 -$26.32 million $0.22 60.64 Advantest $2.56 billion 1.90 $512.94 million $2.61 9.65

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Advantest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Advantest on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, UHD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation sells its products directly to end customers; and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductors for use in non-memory semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors for use in memory semiconductor devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in research and development activities measuring and testing technologies; and sale of used products. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, Korea, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.