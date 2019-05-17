Restoration Hardware (RH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.22.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

RH stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $164.49.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 522.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restoration Hardware by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.