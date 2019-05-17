Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Apache Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apache in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Apache’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apache has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 704.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

