Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.58% and a negative net margin of 960.91%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

ABEO opened at $7.45 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $357.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Howell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefano Buono bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.