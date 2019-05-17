Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sierra Metals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.63 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.38 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 346,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,510 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,932,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 325,085 shares in the last quarter. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. now owns 84,685,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,282,000 after acquiring an additional 252,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.