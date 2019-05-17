Regions Financial Corp (RF) Position Cut by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 98,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regions Financial by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 86,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 91,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.41 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 98,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,877 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $478,593.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 61,756 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $941,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,510 shares of company stock worth $1,889,394 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

