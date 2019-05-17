Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Holdings Lifted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $877,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,276,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $184,110.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,292.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,368 shares of company stock worth $3,084,096 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Regenxbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.72.

Shares of RGNX opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.37. Regenxbio Inc has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a current ratio of 14.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

