Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Stake Lifted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $308.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $291.10 and a 1 year high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 35.13%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.88.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total value of $3,012,456.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,363. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total value of $305,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,045.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,968 shares of company stock valued at $57,360,056. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

