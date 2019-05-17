Redwood Investments LLC Takes $12.02 Million Position in Workiva Inc (WK)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 237,152 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WK. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Workiva to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 315,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,940,561.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,900. 18.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. 1,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,555. Workiva Inc has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Redwood Investments LLC Takes $12.02 Million Position in Workiva Inc (WK)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/redwood-investments-llc-takes-12-02-million-position-in-workiva-inc-wk.html.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.