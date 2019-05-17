Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equinix (EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/15/2019 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2019 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $480.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2019 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2019 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinix’s better-than-expected results in first-quarter 2019 were backed by robust top-line growth and solid operating performance, partially offset by higher operating costs. Further, with a comprehensive platform of more than 341,000 interconnections, the company is well poised to capitalize on solid demand for interconnection. A global footprint and solid interconnected ecosystems helped the company witness top-line growth for 65 consecutive quarters. Additionally, amid higher demand from cloud users, Equinix’s commitment to expand the International Business Exchange (IBX) platform is commendable. Its shares have outperformed the real estate market, over the past three months. Yet, growing debt burden is expected to affect its operating results as interest expenses increase. Also, consolidation in the telecommunications industry will likely result in low demand for co-location space, hindering the company’s growth.”

5/6/2019 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $500.00 to $520.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from $460.00 to $484.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $503.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $474.00 to $506.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $500.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $500.00 to $505.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $508.00 to $527.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $482.00 to $508.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2019 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2019 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Equinix have outperformed the real estate market, over the past three months. In April, HFW deployed a digital strategy on Equinix’s global interconnection platform to improve business performance and value for its customers. Notably, a global footprint and solid interconnected ecosystems helped the company witness top-line growth for 64 consecutive quarters. Additionally, amid higher demand from cloud users, Equinix’s commitment to expand the International Business Exchange (IBX) platform is commendable. In fact, it has been achieving continued business momentum, with increase in customers and the resultant network effect within its IBX centers. However, the company’s growing debt burden is expected to affect operating results as interest expenses would flare up. Also, consolidation in the telecommunications industry will likely result in low demand for co-location space, hindering the company’s growth.”

4/16/2019 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2019 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/29/2019 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $480.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2019 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $490.28. 250,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $494.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by ($3.72). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

In related news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.76, for a total value of $1,468,919.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,394.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.92, for a total value of $1,440,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,143 shares of company stock worth $7,776,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,709,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,823,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equinix by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,660,000 after acquiring an additional 579,031 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Equinix by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 355,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,667 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 250,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

