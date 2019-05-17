Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/9/2019 – Bottomline Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

5/3/2019 – Bottomline Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

5/3/2019 – Bottomline Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/3/2019 – Bottomline Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

4/29/2019 – Bottomline Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $62.50 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are estimating Q3/19 revenue of $105 million, adjusted EBITDA of $24.5 million and core EPS of $0.29. Consensus expectations call for revenue of $104.5 million, adjusted EBITDA of $23.3 million and core EPS of $0.29.””

4/5/2019 – Bottomline Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/4/2019 – Bottomline Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 6,014 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $290,716.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,895 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $290,328.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,981,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $741,305. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

