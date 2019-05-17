RealPage Inc (RP) CEO Sells $8,881,500.00 in Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $8,881,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,090,424.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.16. 14,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,030. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.50. RealPage Inc has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.16 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

