Raymond James Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Inter Pipeline (IPL)

Raymond James restated their underperform rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$29.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.11.

TSE:IPL opened at C$20.93 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$18.60 and a 52 week high of C$25.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.72, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$630.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$685.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.29999995614458 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Allan Roberge bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.82 per share, with a total value of C$74,952.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at C$347,694.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

