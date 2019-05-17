Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Atlantica Yield (AY)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a $25.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Yield’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AY. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.70.

NASDAQ AY opened at $21.00 on Monday. Atlantica Yield has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 352.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

